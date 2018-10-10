Top Judge shows concern over recent depreciation of rupee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has expressed concern over the recent depreciation of rupee and adding that the economic situation is not ideal these days which needs to be control in the better interest of the country.

CJP Saqib Nisar remarked this while heading a three-judge bench and it heard a case regarding petroleum prices and the imposition of additional taxes.

During the hearing, Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) counsel informed the bench that the prices of petrol and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cannot be controlled too much, however, certain measures can be taken.

Top Judge questioned, “On what basis is the PSO managing director drawing a salary of Rs3.7 million?” However, the PSO counsel informed him, “The MD is appointed by the federal government and the company’s board has no control over it.”

“PSO MD Imranul Haq was appointed in line with regulations and his salary was determined through the market rate,” the counsel added. Justice Nisar then directed that the government informs the bench regarding the basis on which the PSO MD was paid a salary of Rs3.7 million.

Justice Nisar remarked that the matter regarding PSO MD’s appointment should be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the bureau should inquire into the salary and perks granted to him.

Further, the attorney general requested for an in-camera briefing on the matter of LNG imports. “It is a sensitive matter and I want to share a lot of information in-camera,” he said. Following this, the bench accepted his request.

