Top judge summons police reforms’ committee session on Thursday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, on Saturday summoned a session of police reforms’ committee on September 26.

According to local news channel report, Justice Khosa will chair the session of police reforms committee (PRC), comprising well-known experts, which was constituted in January to table recommendations for improvements in the policing system of the country.

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan and former principal secretary Nasir Mahmood Khosa will also participate in the committee’s session, whereas, Inspector General (IGs) of provincial police forces will present performance reports.

Sources revealed that the session will be organized in collaboration with the Law and Justice Commission where the complaints will be reviewed which were filed against the police forces from the period between January to September.

Earlier on January 14, the former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar had launched the Police Reforms Committee Report titled ‘Police Reforms: A Way Forward’ at a special SC ceremony.

The report provided some major recommendations to overhaul the policing system.

The recommendations had included redressal of public grievances by establishing complaint redress mechanisms at Central Police Office level, regional levels across all provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory and in other districts.

Similarly, it had been decided to make Provincial Justice Committees operational. The report had also recommended improving the quality of investigation by the establishment of state of the art training institutes and better forensic support.

It included revamping the urban policing by organising the police command in urban districts into eight wings including administration, traffic, operations, law and order, investigations, security, community relations and communications and technology.

The report had also suggested an efficient ‘Alternate Dispute Resolution’ mechanism to reduce the burden on courts.