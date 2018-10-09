Top judge takes notice of children’s death in Tharparkar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of children’s deaths due to malnutrition in Tharparkar region of Sindh on Tuesday.

According to reports, CJP Saqib Nisar has summoned the additional secretary general Sindh and stating that people of Tharparkar facing the issue since long but still the government are not taking any appropriate step for the betterment of the population.

Top judge remarked that court wants solution of this issue and not the report and adding that he could not see the people dying, adding that he will go and sit there if the matter was not resolved.

The recent death of three children has taken the death toll in Tharparkar to seven for this month (October) and 483 for the year

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Advertisements