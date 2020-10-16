Top member of Taliban killed

Monitoring Desk

PAKTIKA: A senior member of the Taliban’s council, Mullah Abdul Karim, has been killed in an ambush by Afghan security forces in the Jani Khel district of southeastern Paktika province, security officials said.

A spokesman for the Paktika police chief, Shah Mohammad Areen, told the media that Mullah Abdul Karim, a key member of the Taliban’s council, was ambushed by security forces as he tried to cross the Jumjuma area of Jani Khel in Paktika province.

He added that besides Mullah Abdul Karim’s death, two of his accomplices were also hurt in the ambush, further reporting over the seizure of their carried weapons and ammunition. The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident. (Khaama Press)