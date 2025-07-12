Top officials visits refugee camp

KABUL (BNA): Kabul Governor, accompanied by Deputy Mayors of Kabul Municipality and officials from the Ministry of Refugees, visited a returnees’ camp in the Terminal area of District 11. The visit aimed to assess the conditions of the returnees and formulate immediate actions to address their urgent needs.

During the visit, officials examined the challenges faced by returnees and highlighted the necessity for coordination among various agencies to ensure a prompt and effective response to the situation.

As part of the initial response, Kabul Municipality announced plans to level the camp area and lay gravel. They will also install trash bins, deploy portable toilets, and arrange for tents to improve living conditions.

Mawlavi Mohammad Khalid “Sajistani,” Deputy of Urban Services at Kabul Municipality, emphasized that assisting fellow citizens returning from years of migration is a religious, moral, and national duty. He called on local businessmen and investors to contribute to this humanitarian effort.

Kabul Municipality expressed its commitment to support the returnees during these challenging times, reinforcing the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood that is integral to the culture of Kabul and Afghanistan.