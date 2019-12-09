Top Russian, US diplomats to meet in Washington

MOSCOW (AA): Russian foreign minister will travel to Washington on Tuesday for talks with his U.S. counterpart, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“On December 10, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Washington, D.C. on a working visit at the invitation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. During the talks in the American capital, the two officials will exchange views on key international issues and important aspects of bilateral relations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Last time the two diplomats met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in May 2019, when they discussed the Ukrainian crisis and situation in Syria.