Top Saudi diplomat says Trump administration is not looking for war with Iran

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: The top Saudi diplomat on Tuesday played down fears that the incoming Trump administration was looking for war with Iran and called on Tehran to engage with the US to address the issue of its nuclear weapon program.

“I don’t see the incoming US administration as contributory to the risk of war. On the contrary, I think President Trump has been quite clear that he does not favor conflict,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Washington and Israel have long threatened kinetic military action against Iran’s nuclear program if they assess that it has gotten close to acquiring a nuclear weapon. But former and current US officials say that Israel will be unable to go it alone without US air support.

Prince Faisal admitted that the Middle East was abundant in risk factors, but it also had huge potential. “I hope that the [Trump administration’s] approach will be met, also on the Iranian side, by addressing the issue of the nuclear program, by being willing to engage with the incoming administration in a way that can help us stay on track with this positive momentum,” he said.

The Saudi foreign minister highlighted the détente between the Kingdom and Iran that has been in place for almost two years. “I think certainly on the Kingdom’s side, we’re committed to continuing that, and the opportunity to turn a page exists in the whole region, and just to focus on economic growth, prosperity and cooperation, all of that can be a reality,” he added.

Asked about the potential for an all-out war between Israel and Iran, Prince Faisal said: “Obviously, a war between Iran and Israel, any war in our region, is something that we should try to avoid as much as possible.”

He also struck an upbeat tone about the possibility of a brighter future in the region, especially following the ceasefire in Gaza that should put an end to the killing and suffering of civilians.

“In the broader region, the issue is, really, can we build a region based on cooperation and integration? I think we can. I hope the Iranians think so as well. And you know, we’re ready to do that,” Prince Faisal said.

Courtesy: (Al Arabiya English)