Top Saudi, German diplomats discuss Gaza situation

RIYADH (Agencies): Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock discussed the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Thursday, the Kingdom said.

Baerbock, who is on a visit to the region, met with Prince Faisal in Riyadh where they “exchanged views on regional and international developments, notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts made to address them,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The two officials also discussed “ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and people, as well as ways to intensify bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of common interest.”

Baerbock’s diplomatic tour to the Middle East comes as efforts continue toward reaching a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war.

Pressure has mounted on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a deal to end the fighting, days after Israel’s military recovered six killed hostages from a Gaza tunnel.

During her trip, Baerbock is expected to meet with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. She will then travel to Israel and meet Foreign Minister Israel Katz before heading to the occupied West Bank, where she will hold talks with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa to discuss “how an imminent escalation of violence in the West Bank can be prevented.”