Top US military, presidential hospital locked down in gun scare

(AFP): The Walter Reed hospital outside Washington, which treats military personnel and US presidents, was briefly locked down Thursday after reports of an active shooter.

The emergency ended after authorities made an arrest of an individual who turned out to be carrying an imitation firearm, the police in Montgomery County, Maryland, where the facility is located, said on social media.

Earlier, the Navy unit running the complex announced that “security is responding to reports of a potential active shooter” and said “the installation remains on lockdown.”

The sprawling Walter Reed Medical Facility treats wounded military personnel and houses a hospital dedicated to treating US presidents and conducting their annual check-ups.