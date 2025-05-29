Topkapı Palace harem chambers open to public after major restoration

ISTANBUL (AA) : The Directorate of National Palaces has restored two more rooms within the harem section of Topkapı Palace, one of Türkiye’s most significant historical sites.

The Sultan Ahmed I and Sultan Ahmed III Privy Chambers (Has Oda), located side by side in the sultan’s private apartments, have been reopened after an extensive restoration.

Yasin Yıldız, president of the National Palaces, emphasized the importance of reopening these two rooms within the harem, describing it as a major development for visitors. He noted that these chambers were added toward the end of the classical period of the palace, spanning the late 16th, 17th and early 18th centuries.

The Sultan Ahmed I Chamber was specially built as a private room, reading chamber and sometimes used as a library by Sultan Ahmed I during the early 1600s, coinciding with his reign. This chamber was constructed as an addition to the existing Sultan Murad III Privy Chamber, representing one of the last magnificent works of classical Ottoman palace architecture.

The decoration and embellishment of these rooms were meticulously preserved. Yıldız highlighted the exquisite tiles – among the finest examples of Ottoman tile art – featuring Quranic verses, particularly from Surah Al-Fath (The Victory) and other final chapters of the Quran, inscribed on the walls. Praise poems dedicated to the sultan are also present.

Inside the privy chambers at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Notably, the cabinet doors in the room were crafted by Sedefkar Mehmed Aga, the master architect of the famous Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque), making this chamber a uniquely adorned space that combines all artistic elements of the era.

The restoration work, due to the room’s significance and intricate details, lasted approximately 10 years. This marks the first time these chambers have been accessible to the public.

Glimpse of Tulip Era

Yıldız provided insights into the adjacent Sultan Ahmed III Privy Chamber, constructed about a century later during the Tulip Era, a period notable for its distinct artistic style under Sultan Ahmed III.

This chamber’s decoration style contrasts sharply with that of the Sultan Ahmed I room, showcasing the ornamental elements typical of the Tulip Era. These include Edirnekari tilework (a decorative inlay technique), fruit and floral motifs that give the chamber its name – the Yemiş Odası, or Fruit Room.

The room was designed for the personal use of Sultan Ahmed III and is referred to in historical sources as both a nüzhet-gah (a place for relaxation) and a Taam Odası (dining room). Both rooms were commissioned by the sultans’ skilled artisans for private use, underscoring their exclusivity.

A Quran stand in the privy chambers at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Artistic details

One of the chamber’s unique features is the presence of 46 couplets from the Kaside-i Bürde, a famous poem praising the Prophet Muhammad, inscribed on the decorative bands above the Edirnekari tiles. This poem holds special significance in Ottoman palace culture, reflecting deep reverence for the prophet.

The Sultan Ahmed III Chamber also houses some of the earliest experiments in Ottoman Baroque architecture, visible in elements such as the fireplace, marking the transition from classical Ottoman style to Western-influenced designs of the 19th century.

Visitor experience

Topkapı Palace attracts around 20,000 visitors daily during summer months, with approximately 15,000 being foreign tourists. Roughly half of these visitors tour the Harem section, highlighting the importance of opening new chambers like these to enrich the visitor experience.

Yıldız explained that each newly opened room allows visitors to explore previously unseen parts of the palace, while also showcasing the dedication of restoration teams who preserve and share these historical treasures with the world.

Both rooms are open to visitors every day except Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Inside the privy chambers at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Distinctive features

Sultan Ahmed I Privy Chamber: Known for its colorful tiles, gilded calligraphy and delicate mother-of-pearl inlay work, this small but exquisitely decorated room features Quranic verses from the Surahs Tebbet, Ikhlas, Felak, Nas and Fath on the walls. A graceful fountain is embedded in one corner, while window shutters, cabinets and drawers crafted by Sedefkar Mehmed Aga display classic Ottoman elegance. It remains one of the most valuable interior spaces of Topkapı Palace.

Sultan Ahmed III Privy Chamber: Representing a new artistic language inspired by Western naturalism in early 18th-century Ottoman art, this room dazzles with tulip and rose motifs, floral ceilings, mirrors and still-life fruit decorations. Some sources suggest this chamber served as a private dining area for Sultan Ahmed III. Its decorations also carry symbolic meanings of abundance, paradise and worldly blessings.

The restoration revealed damage to the vaulted ceiling, which was repaired after opening glass panels for inspection. Rusted metal elements were cleaned, plaster damage was repaired, and wooden surfaces were treated with protective coatings. Missing inscription bands were recreated using traditional methods, ensuring historical accuracy. The restoration was meticulously overseen by expert restorers and art historians, and all documentation was archived.

These two rare rooms within Topkapı Palace’s Harem offer invaluable insights into Ottoman palace life and architecture. They represent two distinct artistic eras – the classical and the Tulip – each showcasing unique craftsmanship and cultural expressions.