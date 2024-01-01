Torkham border remains close on second day

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: Following an arm battle erupted between the Pak-Afghan border forces last evening, Torkham border remained suspended for all kinds of movement on the second day, official sources informed on Tuesday.

It is to be stated here that on Monday evening the Torkham border closed after arm fighting took place between Pak and Afghan forces when the later started constructing a post in the disputed site of the crossing that caused injuring of three Pakistani troops.

An official in Torkham said the border was shut for pedestrians as well as for traffic movement and hundreds of export and import loaded vehicles stuck at both sides of the border.

The sources said that after the skirmish officials of the both countries approved in a late hours meeting to settle the dispute through a peaceful process and also agreed to normalize the situation at the border.

However the Pak border security official refused to reopen the border on the pretext that he hadn’t received formal order for his highups, the official said.

On the other hand, hundreds of Kabul bound Afghan citizens gathered outside of immigration office, Torkham to cross the border to their homeland, official said.