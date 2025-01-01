Torkham border reopens as Pakistan, Afghanistan resolve dispute

F.P. Report

KHYBER : The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Saturday after remaining closed for 28 days, following successful negotiations between jirga members from both sides.

The border, a crucial trade and transit point, was initially closed on February 21 after clashes erupted between Pakistani and Afghan security forces over construction activities near the crossing. The exchange of fire resulted in injuries to at least eight people, including six security personnel, and caused damage to immigration infrastructure, leading to an extended shutdown.

According to immigration officials, trade activities resumed on Thursday after a 26-day suspension. However, pedestrian movement remained restricted due to a technical malfunction in the immigration system. A team of engineers later rectified the issue, paving the way for full operations to resume.

Following the reopening, only individuals possessing valid passports and visas are permitted to cross. However, Afghan patients seeking medical treatment in Pakistan were granted special permission to enter.

Security sources confirmed that a flag meeting between officials from both countries was held at the Afghan Customs House near Torkham. The meeting endorsed the decisions made earlier by the joint Pak-Afghan Jirga, leading to the reopening of the border.

Shortly after the border was reopened, several Pakistani cargo trucks entered Afghanistan, while Afghan freight vehicles crossed into Pakistan. Officials said the closure had stemmed from Pakistan’s concerns over the construction of a border post by Afghanistan, which authorities deemed illegal.

Torkham remains a vital trade corridor, facilitating goods transportation between Pakistan and Central Asian states. On average, 10,000 people cross the border daily, while 1,500 trucks transport goods between the two countries. In 2024, bilateral trade volume stood at $1.6 billion.

During the border closure, only critically ill Afghan patients were allowed to enter Pakistan, while trade and routine pedestrian movement remained suspended. The situation further escalated earlier this month when artillery shelling damaged several houses, a mosque, and offices of clearing agents.