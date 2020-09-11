Toronto Raptors level series against Boston Celtics after thrilling double-overtime win

LAKE BUENA VISTA (Agencies): The Toronto Raptors forced a series-deciding game seven against the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs, after a thrilling 125-122 double-overtime victory in Florida.

Kyle Lowry’s 33 points helped the defending champions tie the series 3-3. The winner of Friday’s decider will play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final. “That was two hard teams playing hard. Win or go home. Get it done,” Lowry said. “Don’t matter who has to do it.