Torrential rain, flashfloods wreak havoc in Balochistan: 7 dams torn apart

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Torrential rains and ensuing floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan as the death toll has reached 54. Several dams have torn apart in the province where rescue efforts are underway in the wake of large-scale destruction, on Saturday.

According to reports, Tangi Dam in Qila Saifullah has been broken inundating several adjoining areas. Many roads connecting Pak-Afghan village have been sagged.

A dam in Kan Mehitar Zai has developed a breach. Besides this, 7 dams in Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah and Zhob have torn apart.

The administration has warned that the continuous spell of rain in Toba Achakzai might break down a dam over there. Almost 50% apple trees have been washed away in the flashfloods in the area.

The beleaguered residents have appealed to the authorities to provide free medical camps and food in the area.

Kohlu situation

The local administration is actively engaged in rescue efforts in in Kohlu – the worst-hit area of Balochistan.

The administration is distributing free tents, food and other articles among the rain and flood affectees.

DC Qurban Ali said that the government would not leave the afftectees in the lurch. He said teams had been formed to assess the damage.

As many as 2 people have died while 8 others injured so far in the devastation caused by the recent rains and floods. The rain water has also destroyed the standing crops and communication system.

Mardan facing urban flooding amid heavy rains

Due to heavy spell of monsoon rains, Mardan is facing threat of urban flooding.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, Mardan will receive heavy showers that might lead to overflowing of its streams and nullahs.

Mardan Deputy Commissioner Habib Ullah Arif has issued a notification directing all departments and officers to be on their toes 24/7 to deal with the emergency situation.

The DC has directed the officials of sanitation services company and TMAs to ensure the cleanliness of drains and pumping of water from the city streets during rain, DC spokesperson said.

He said that the DC had instructed the irrigation department to remove all encroachments on Kalpani nullah and other canals in the event of possible flooding.

The emergency control room of the city has been made active under the surveillance of the deputy commissioner.

Flashflood in Swabi

Thand Koi Road in Swabi was totally submerged in the deluge. Several vehicles were stuck in the flashflood.

After getting information, the 1122 Rescue Disaster teams reached the venue and succeeded in pulling out more than 6 vehicles swept away in the torrents.

They also rescued more than 18 people who were stranded in the area due to flashfloods.

Army helping in rescue efforts

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army officials are helping the civil administration to rescue people stuck in the flooded areas.

The FC men rescued 4 people stranded in flooded Kech Kor Nullah in South Bulen area of Khushab.

Rain situation in Karachi

Karachi today received another innings of cloudburst as Sadr, Clifton, Cantt Station and Kala Pul were hit by heavy downpour. Many important thoroughfares in the city have inundated. Roads in Defence area have also been flooded.

Police have closed all sides of Causeway as Korangi Causeway stream is in flood. The commuters commuters have been directed to to use a diversion to reach Korangi Industrial Area due to closure of the Causeway.

The people living in the adjoining areas of Thadu stream have been evacuated as the stream is overflowing.

The City of Quaid was already reeling from the yesterday’s heavy sleet which has turned many areas into gigantic pools and streams.

Rainwater has already submerged Model Colony, Malir and Airport Road. The administration has installed pumps at different places to drain water from the streets.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman tweeted: “Sindh and Balochistan going thru very high percentages of rainfall over a 30 year average. See last column.”

Monsoon updates from PMD: Sindh and Balochistan going thru very high percentages of rainfall over a 30 year average. See last column. pic.twitter.com/EMxoVfwdvK — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 9, 2022

Many areas hit by heavy showers

According to the weather report, intermittent rain will pound many cities across the country including Karachi and Islamabad today.

A heavy rain pounded Lahore, Gujranwala, Daska, Narowal, Sialkot and Faisalabad. Gujrat and Jehlum also received rain.

The Pakistan Metrological Department has predicted heavy rain in Peshawar, Noshera and Mardan.

It has also forecast torrential rains in many areas of Azad Kashmir including Kotli where streams and nullahs might face flooding. There is also a warning of land sliding in these places.

In Interior Sindh, there is rain forecast in Hyderabad, Pirpurkhas, Badin and Dadu.

Met office says that many cities in Balochistan including Quetta will be barreled by sleet.

Crops flooded due to canal breach in Tangwani

Farmers in village Muhammad Ameen Jaffery near Tangwani, district Kashmore Sindh have suffered the loss of billions of rupees after the rice crop cultivated over hundreds of acres of land was inundated with water following the development of a 25-feet wide breach in Musa Allahabad Canal due to heavy rains in the area on Saturday.

And it does not stop here as the water is fast moving towards nearby localities, spreading fear and panic in the residents.

And to make matters further worse, the irrigation department staff has not reached the site as yet to plug the breach, leaving the locals to stop the flow of water on their own.

This is for the second time in a week that a breach has developed in Musa Allahabad Canal, which has caused the loss of billions of rupees to the locals.

Quetta Corps Commander General Sarfraz Ali visited Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan office where PDMA authorities briefed him about the rescue operation being carried out in parts of the province in the wake of the havoc of monsoon rains, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

As per the ISPR, the Balochistan chapter of the PDMA gave a briefing on the rescue and relief operation by the various department.

Balochistan Home Minister, DG PDMA, and Balochistan chief secretary paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Army for leading the rescue and relief operation.

Civil authorities praised the security institutions for providing support to the civil department to save people’s lives and relief activities.

Quetta Corps Commander assumed Pakistan Army’s full support to the civilian structure in the province.

He expressed his grief about the loss of precious lives due to monsoon rains.

Quetta Corps Commander praised the efforts of all departments of the Balochistan government for helping the people in need distress due to monsoon rains.