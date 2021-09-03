Torrential rain inundates roads, triggers power outages in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARCHI: Karachiites once again bore the brunt of heavy rainfall Friday, as torrential rain lashed several parts of the city, causing power outages, traffic jams and flooded roads.

Korangi, DHA, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Karimabad, Lasbela and other parts of the city were lashed with heavy rain.

Water accumulated at the city’s main artery, Shahrah-e-Faisal, hampering the flow of traffic and causing impediments for commuters. Rainwater also accumulted at the Shahrah-e-Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed that Karachi is surrounded by rain clouds, adding that a cloud mass that has developed over the ocean is moving towards the city.

“Karachi is expected to receive rainfall for one or two hours,” said the PMD, adding that storm clouds were hovering above the city’s north-east area.

“Karachi may be affected by urban flooding if it continues to rain heavily,” warned the weather department.

The PDM confirmed that it had stopped raining in a few areas of the city. However, it said there is a chance that it would rain heavily once again in Karachi by evening or night.

“The [rain] system at the Arabia Sea’s north-east area has not decreased in intensity,” said the PMD.

Several areas of the city suffered power outages as soon as it began to rain. Lyari, Kharadar, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar are some of the areas where power supply has been disrupted.

Administration is on the roads, says Murtaza Wahab

As rain continued to lash several parts of the city, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said he was in Karachi District Central.

“Its raining heavily in different areas of the city. Im in District Central right now on Shahrah e Pakistan. The administration is also out on the road,” he tweeted.

Its raining heavily in different areas of the city. Im in District Central right now on Shahrah e Pakistan. The administration is also out on the road pic.twitter.com/O7Aw2JqLMW — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 3, 2021

Earlier, the Met department had predicted heavy rainfall for Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad are the areas in Sindh that are expected to receive thundershowers today.

Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and Jamshoro are also likely to receive thundershowers, according to the Met department.

Rain is also expected in Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Islamkot, Mithi and Nagarparkar, said the weather department.

It said that hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in other parts of the country.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted rain in Sindh from 31 August to September 3 and had asked all relevant authorities to remain alert during the forecast period. It had also issued warnings that the windstorm may have damaging effects.

The weather department had also issued warnings of urban flooding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh, adding that flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Balochistan can also take place.

Different localities in Karachi received rain on Thursday, however, roads became flooded with rainwater and traffic jams later followed.

Rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city, including Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Yasinabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Manghopir, Sher Shah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Port Qasim.