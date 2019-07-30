Torrential rain kills 16, injured 30 in KP: PDMA

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least 16 were killed and 30 others were injured in six days due to torrential monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report on Tuesday, it stated PDMA, 30 people have sustained severe injuries in different rain-related mishaps so far while 12 houses have also been completely demolished.

PDMA has directed the locals to take precautionary measures in the rainy season.

On July 29, PDMA held concerned departments responsible for the disastrous condition in Mansehra due to land sliding and revealed that the weather advisory was completely ignored.

It told that connecting roads to Naran and other adjoining areas have been blocked, stranding large number of tourists in the valley.