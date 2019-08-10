Torrential rain lashes parts of Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The new spell of monsoon lashed out Karachi and turning the weather pleasant, on Saturday.

According to reports, heavy rain with thunder were reported in Defence, Clifton, Model Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, I I Chundrigar, Malir Cantt, Landhi, Gulshan, Johar and adjoining areas.

Power outages hit Liaquatabad Sea One Area, North Nazimabad, Tariq bin Zayd Society, North Karachi, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Surjani, Phelwan Goth, Safoora Goth, Defence and Scheme 33 and other areas.

The MET Office in its weather warning for Sindh had said a well-marked monsoon low-pressure had formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas which is likely to move westwards and reach Indian Gujrat region, causing rain in most of the parts of Sindh.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions, the MET office warned.

The MET Office has stated the intermittent spell would continue for the next 36 to 42 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 to 32°C with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Widespread rain and thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad division over the next 24 hours.