Torture on PTI’s Aamir Dogar: 2 SHOs, ASI suspended

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Three police officers have been suspended after the alleged torture of PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

According to details, two Station House Officers (SHOs) and one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were suspended by the City Police Officer (CPO) on the instructions of the Regional Police Officer (RPO).

The suspended officers include Sub-Inspector Tayyab Baig, Sub-Inspector Saleem Qureshi, and ASI Majid. Their duties were immediately taken away, and they were sent to the police lines.

Furthermore, an inquiry has been started against them, and the DPO of Jhelum has been appointed as the inquiry officer. It is also reported that Sub-Inspector Tayyab Baig was recently transferred from Chakri Police Station and posted as SHO of New Town Police Station just last night.