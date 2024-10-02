Toshakhana 2 case, 190m pound reference hearings postponed

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Special Court Rawalpindi put-off hearing of Toshakhana 2 case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi till Monday.

The hearing of the case was made by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. The hearing of the case was deferred on the request of FIA legal team on the pretext that due to blockage of road in Rawalpindi during the protest call of PTI, FIA Prosecutor and lawyers team was unable to reach the jail.

PTI lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjotha raised objection to the prosecution team’s plea and told the court that the government team was using a delaying tactics. PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse were produced before the court.

PTI lawyer has filed bail appeal in the case. After hearing the arguments of both sides, Special Judge deferred the hearing of the case till Monday.

Meanwhile, hearing of case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in 190 million pound reference was also put -off till October 2, 2024. During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s counsel Usman Gull Advocate cross-examined NAB’s last witness.

The court put off the hearing of the case till October 2 and ordered Bushra Gull Advocate to continue cross examining of NAB witness on October 2.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that Bushra Bibi’s counsel was aimed at prolonging the hearing of the case by asking irrelevant questions to NAB witnesses.

The witnesses of NAB have appeared in court for the 26th time today, but the interrogation of the lawyers could not be completed, Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi complained. During the hearing, PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were produced before a special court established in Adiala Jail. The reference was heard by Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court.