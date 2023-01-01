Toshakhana case: FIR lodged against Imran Khan, Bushra, Zulfi, Gogi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At a time when already there are close to 150 cases registered against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, another case was registered against him on Wednesday, and this time it related to the sale of a precious watch from Toshakhana.

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and Bushra’s friend Farah Gogi were also nominated in the FIR registered at Kohsar police station of Islamabad on the complaint of a local trader and in which sections related to fraud and deceit were inserted.