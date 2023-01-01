Toshakhana case: IHC adjourns Imran’s appeal

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman till August 24, against his conviction in the Toshakhana case while granting time to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for production of case record.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, which heard the appeal of PTI chairman against the verdict of trial court, also served notices to the respondents. During the course of proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer Latif Khosa Advocate said that as per the inspection report of District and Sessions Judge Attock, a camera had been fixed in front of the cell of PTI chairman in jail.

Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate said that the lawyers were not being allowed to meet the former prime minister. The chief justice remarked that he did not know why the jail administration was not permitting the lawyers to meet the PTI chief despite his order. He said that he had instructed that two or three lawyers could visit the prisoner in jail. The court said that it was serving notices to the respondents to the plea seeking provision of facilities to the PTI chairman in jail.

To a court’s query regarding the case record, ECP’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz prayed the court to grant two weeks time in that regard. The petitioner had also prayed the court to suspend his sentence in his plea and he also needed some time for preparation, he added. Latif Khosa Advocate opposed the request of ECP’s lawyer and said that the trial court had announced verdict in the absence of his client, and his basic rights were being violated in jail. The PTI chief wanted only his right and not of any concession, he added, praying the court to decide the matter pertaining to the suspension of imprisonment sentence same day.

The PTI chief’s lawyer argued that the sessions court had announced the sentence against the law as it was even not authorized to hear the case. The ECP Secretary was not authorized to file such complaint, he said, adding the trial court had abolished the right of defence of his client and announced the verdict in one day. The lawyer said that delaying tactics were being used in the case. The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till August 24.

Court summons Imran in five different cases on separate dates: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday summoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in five different cases on different dates.

Imran’s lawyers Jan Muhammad, Sardar Masroof and Naeem Panjotha appeared in the court. Advocate Jan Muhammad told the court it was not easy to produce Imran in the court every day. Judge Abul Hasnat replied he knew it was not appropriate to bring him to the court every day. “Co-suspects in these cases should also be produced in the court,” the judge remarked.

PTI lawyer then requested the court to summon his client in these cases on the same day rather than summoning him on different days so that there could be no inconvenience in marking him present. “PTI chief also has some security issues,” Advocate Jan Muhammad said. The judge replied that why make it an issue when Imran had to appear in the court on a single day. “Since there is a large number of co-suspects, it will be difficult to mark them present separately,” he said, added.