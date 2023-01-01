Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ignore NAB call-up notice again

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday again skipped their appearance in NAB in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to appear before its investigation team today.

It may be mentioned here that this was the second call-up notice from the NAB which the former prime minister has ignored.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to appear before its investigation team on March 21.

A NAB team had visited Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park of Lahore on Monday to serve the call-up notice on Bushra Bibi.