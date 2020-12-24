Toshakhana reference adjourned till Jan 6

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Toshakhana reference till January 6 being tried against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Zardai and Gilani.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses including Sahab Akhter Sohail and Zulifqar Ali Gopang appeared before the court.

During hearing, the court marked the attendances of the accused and served notices to absents while adjourning the case till January 6.

The court summoned the witnesses again on next hearing.