Toshakhana reference adjourned

ISLAMABAD (APP): Accountability Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 2, on reference pertaining to Toshakhana against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on NAB reference regarding the above matter. Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and NAB witness Zubair Siddiqui appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court continued recording the statement of prosecution witness in the case.

On this occasion, Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani were requested to be excused from one day attendance which was accepted by the court. Zubair Siddiqui’s statement was recorded and the affidavits submitted by the witness were made part of the record after which the court adjourned further hearing till December 2.

The witness’s statement will continue at the next hearing as well. It may be mentioned here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been declared a fugitive for persistent absenteeism and his matter had been separated.