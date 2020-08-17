Toshakhana reference: Zardari, Gillani to be indicted on Sept 9

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday ruled that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani will be indicted in the Toshakhana reference on Sept 9.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali halted the process to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the court’s proceedings in the case until Aug 25 after he was informed that the PML-N supreme leader’s arrest warrants have been challenged in the IHC.

The accountability court also summoned Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, named in the case, to appear on next hearing on Sept 9 for indictment and directed all accused to furnish a surety bond of Rs2 million each.

Wearing a face mask and face shield as part of measures to keep coronavirus at bay, the former president turned up in court as Accountability Judge Asghar Ali resumed hearing the case.

Over the course of the hearing, Zardari’s lawyer complained to the judge that they had considerable difficulty reaching court because of police erecting barriers and setting up check posts on all roads leading to it.

At this, the accountability judge said he too faced hardships while reaching court as he was stopped at a check post after which he had to take a u-turn, using an alternative route to reach there. He said he would take up the issue with the administration so as to prevent such a situation in future.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Aseefa Bhutto and some party leaders also reached the accountability court to show solidarity with the former president. The party leadership had directed its members of the Parliament and People’s Lawyers Forum to reach Islamabad.

As part of stringent security measures, police blocked all roads leading to court by placing barriers and barbed wire. Some party leaders and supporters complained of being denied access to the court.

The accountability court had summoned the former president to appear before it today. Asif Ali Zardari reached Islamabad from Karachi on Sunday as the People’s Party decided to show its political muscle during the hearing of the case.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani has been granted exemption from appearance in hearing of the reference.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has also been named in the reference, challenged his summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Toshakhana reference

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state and governments for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

The reference states that Zardari and Sharif obtained cars from Toshakhana by paying 15 per cent of the price of the cars. The bureau further alleged that Gilani facilitated Zardari and Nawaz in this regard.