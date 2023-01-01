Toshakhana trial: IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief’s petitions

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a set of petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the Toshakhana trial.

At the outset of the hearing on Thursday, Imran’s counsel Haris told the court that his client had recorded his statement in the trial court. He recalled that his client had submitted a request yesterday seeking more time to present the witnesses and urged the IHC to halt trial court proceedings until a decision was taken on the current petition. The lawyer decried that the case was being heard in “haste” and said that it showed “prejudice” in the judiciary.

To this, the IHC CJ asked, “Are you saying that a judge who is hearing the case on a daily basis is biased?” Haris replied that he wanted to present his arguments regarding the matter in court and requested the IHC to halt trial court proceedings until a decision was taken on petitions being heard by the high court. He added that his client was looking at the IHC for justice, claiming that the Toshakhana case had now become a constitutional matter.

Talking about Judge Dilawar, the counsel stated that the former had passed “strange” remarks about the PTI lawyers. “Are you saying that a different judge should hear your petitions again and take a decision on them?” Justice Farooq asked. The IHC CJ further lamented that in political cases, arguments were delivered “both in the evening and morning”, referring to media coverage of matters.

He added that, unfortunately, the arguments that took place in the evening had a far greater impact on the people and formed public opinion. For his part, PTI counsel Haris contended that the ECP’s complaint against Imran was not filed in a legally correct manner. It should not have been directly sent to the sessions court but should have first gone to the magistrate, he said.

“What does the magistrate do initially? What is the logic in this?” the IHC CJ asked, to which the lawyer replied that a magistrate had to scrutinise the documents. Meanwhile, the ECP counsel, in his arguments, brought up the PTI’s allegations against Judge Dilawar. The PTI’s legal team had previously submitted screenshots of three Facebook posts and accused the judge of being biased. Referring to the matter, Pervaiz said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted a report on the allegations, which stated that the contentious Facebook posts had not been published from the trial court judge’s account.

“Should contempt of court proceedings not be initiated [against the PTI chief] on the basis of FIA report?” he asked. “Should a criminal case not be filed against Imran Khan? Should justice not be dispensed to the judge? Why didn’t they conduct a forensic analysis of the Facebook posts before levelling these allegations?” Here, the court took a break in the proceedings and said they would resume at 3pm. Justice Farooq also directed the lawyers to inform the trial court that the matter was under discussion in the high court.