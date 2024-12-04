Total cases against PTI founder Imran rise to 76 in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police submitted a report to the court, revealing that the total number of cases registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the federal capital has reached 76.

According to the report, 14 additional cases were registered following the D-Chowk protest, up from the 62 cases filed against him previously.

The Islamabad High Court has disposed of a petition filed by his sister, Noreen Niazi, seeking details of cases registered against the PTI founder.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented their case details in court, while the Interior Secretary submitted reports on cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

After the submission of all relevant details, the court concluded proceedings and dismissed Noreen Niazi’s petition.