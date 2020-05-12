Total number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 4.1 million

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The death toll from the coronavirus infection throughout the world reached 284,000, more than 4.15 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 1.44 million of those have already recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest coronavirus case count in the world, with 1,347,881 infected. This includes 232,733 recoveries and 80,682 fatalities.

Russia has registered 11,656 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 221,344, the national coronavirus response centre said.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. courtesy: (Spuntik)