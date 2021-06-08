Total PARCO partners with Careem

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL) and Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, signed an agreement to provide its Captains with TPPL’s mobility-related solutions at special discounts.

Through this partnership, Careem Captains receive a flat discount on purchase of TPPL’s fuels, lubricants and other services like car wash, oil change in selected service stations nationwide. The solution will be integrated into Careem’s application where its Captains can easily access the offers.

As the region’s everyday Super App, Careem is also a leading mobility solutions provider in the region with a vast network of Captains in the ride-hailing and delivery services. TPPL, similarly, has one of the largest footprints as an oil marketing company traversing the nation. This strategic partnership provides an effective solution to a significant client base through innovative solutions customized to meet the growing needs of Pakistan’s mobility sector.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of TPPL, Mehmet Celepoglu, says, “Understanding and prioritizing our varied customer base by keeping their needs top-of-mind enables the company to create seamless user experience and stay abreast of ever-changing trends that would enhance customer loyalty. By partnering with prominent organizations such as Careem, TPPL furthers its ambition as a responsible energy major that aims to constantly create value product and service offerings to serve our customers.”

Commemorating the partnership, CEO & Country General Manager of Careem Pakistan, Zeeshan Baig, says, “Captains are at the heart of what we do and we are always looking for ways to simplify and improve their lives. Partnership with TPPL will undoubtedly benefit our Captains and ease their financial expenditure allowing them to provide better service quality.”

This partnership has strongly positioned TPPL to acquire new opportunities in the automotive segment. The management teams of both organizations look forward to a successful collaboration and will explore other avenues of mutual interest.