Tough, but then. Where will new Western sanctions lead to the Belarusian crisis?

Artem Shraibman

The European Union decided to show its teeth and switched to sectoral economic sanctions against Minsk. This happened for the first time in the history of international pressure on Alexander Lukashenko. Until now, there have been only numerous packages of not too painful targeted sanctions against Belarus-ian officials and companies close to the government.

The reason was the exit of the Belarusian crisis beyond its borders – the forced landing of a Ryanair flight to arrest opposition leader Roman Protasevich. The EU considered that it was necessary to raise the price of Lukashenka’s actions in order to demonstrate a willingness to protect its citizens and prevent what happened to become a precedent for other autocracies to interfere with impunity in the work of international civil aviation for political purposes.

Collateral harm, such as costs for ordinary Belarus-ians, was no longer taken into account. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, openly compared the situation to an omelet, which cannot be prepared without breaking eggs. This is an important marker of a new perception of the Belarusian government. For the West, Lukashenka is no longer a donor of regional stability and not even a legitimate interlocutor, but a violator of all the rules, who must be restrained and forced to surrender. The time of the carrots is over, now the EU and the US are ready to vary only the toughness of the stick.

The new sanctions hit the oil, tobacco and potash industries, large state banks. The supply of dual-use products, software and technologies for the work of special services is banned. Minsk is denied access to European capital markets, and European companies are prohibited from insuring transactions with the Belarusian state.

Delayed and Selective Strike

Potentially most dangerous for the Belarusian economy is the ban on the import and transit of potash fertilizers and petroleum products. Minsk exported the first in 2020 for $ 2.4 billion, the second – for $ 3.1 billion. In total, two positions account for about a fifth of Belarusian exports.

Not all of these volumes go to the EU countries. The largest buyer of Belarusian oil products is Ukraine (45% in 2020), while potash accounts for less than 10% of sales in the EU. But almost all potash exports to third countries are tied to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, and new European sanctions block both transit contracts and its services.

However, there are several important exceptions to the sanctions. First, all contracts entered into prior to the imposition of sanctions remain in effect until their expiration. According to various estimates, this means that problems will begin in 6-18 months, depending on the specific area and type of contracts.

Secondly, the most important item – fertilizers with an active substance content of 40 to 62% – has been excluded from the list of prohibited potash fertilizers. This means that in its current form, European sanctions block less than 20% of Belarusian potash exports, or about $ 500 million a year. A comparable and also prolonged blow can be inflicted by bans on insurance of transactions with the Belarusian state. To avoid risks, European insurers and banks are likely to interpret this ban broadly and extend it to the entire public sector.

Coupled with the reputational problems of Minsk, this could leave Belarusian state-owned companies without most of the planned purchases of Western technologies and equipment. You will have to work through intermediaries, but this is more expensive. In addition, the EU is already spreading the practice of requesting guarantees from counterparties that they do not work in favor of those on whom the sanctions are imposed.

Finally, the ban on lending to the three main Belarusian state banks (Belarusbank, Belagroprombank and Belinvestbank) threatens to leave them without European money in a year or two. The process can go faster – the banking sector is sensitive to sanctions risks. According to expert estimates, these are relatively small amounts – $ 500-700 million. But chronic problems with foreign exchange liquidity in the last year make the withdrawal of even this money a serious stress for the Belarusian banking system.

Brussels formulated sanctions with exemptions and deferrals to leave room for themselves to tighten them and give Minsk time to reflect on its behavior. But the fact that sanctions take effect automatically upon expiration of existing contracts makes them a more serious instrument of pressure.

They expect from Lukashenka that he will begin to yield, and yield so noticeably that a consensus has matured in the European Union that the sanctions should be frozen. This is a much higher bar than if Brussels simply threatened with new sanctions. Reversing a decision that has already entered into force is more difficult than simply forgetting about political rhetoric.

Controversial efficiency

Sanctions almost never changed regimes and rarely led to major policy changes for autocrats like Lukashenka. He has much more incentive to demonstrate his inflexibility to the nomenclature and enemies. It is better to suffer than to show yourself weak, especially when there is enough money for the basic needs of the ruling class and the security forces.

On the other hand, sanctions are a convenient bargaining chip, and Lukashenka himself in 2008 and 2015 changed their lifting for the release of political prisoners. But now this is unlikely to satisfy the West. Bargaining with Lukashenka for the third time means agreeing to play by his rules again. It would be too humiliating for Western leaders to rewind the lack of recognition of his legitimacy and allow him to once again trade in the freedom of his opponents.

It is naive to expect that the sanctions will act as it is formulated in the requirements of the EU and the United States: the release of all (more than 500) political prisoners, an end to repression, a national dialogue with the launch of new elections. The short-term effect may well be the opposite.

The logic of escalation will rather push Lukashenka not to weaken the repression, but to demonstratively toughen it up, look for and plant new enemies inside the country. On July 2, he once again announced the disclosure of new terrorist conspiracies, which were traditionally led by Western countries.

It is difficult to reach European and American enemies, and there are still several unclosed NGOs and media in the country. The Belarusian authorities still perceive them as agents of Western influence. As a result, Minsk suspended its participation in the Eastern Partnership, which was almost fruitless for itself, asked the European ambassador Dirk Schuebel to leave the country, closed several German humanitarian programs and the bureau of one of the main remaining independent mass media in the country – ERB.

To show the West the cost of his pressure, Minsk began to let hundreds of migrants from Asia and Africa through its part of the border to Lithuania. Vilnius even suspects that the Belarusian authorities themselves bring illegal immigrants to the border. Lukashenka even hinted that he also kindly stops drugs with “nuclear materials” at the border, and the West does not appreciate this. New hostile steps against Western business or diplomats may well follow.

However, in the medium term, the consequences of the sanctions are not so clear-cut. Belarusian economists estimate the potential damage from the already imposed sanctions at 3-7% of GDP. Although this is not fatal, it clearly does not contribute to the calm constitutional reform, which Lukashenka wants to carry out just in 2022, when the sanctions will start working in full force.

Historically, the narrowing of the resource base of an authoritarian regime does not always undermine its political stability. The Cuban dictatorship survived under a half-century of blockade, Maduro’s regime in Venezuela not without difficulties, but coped with its revolution, despite the shortage of basic goods and food.

There are other examples as well. In Milosevic’s Serbia and apartheid South Africa, economic sanctions exacerbated the internal crisis that led to the fall of the ruling regimes. The sanctions were hardly the deciding factor, but at least one of the nails in the coffin lid. No one can predict how soon and how exactly the economic downturn will affect the already battered Lukashenka regime. He has several airbags.

First, there are ways to release steam from the pan. Despite the pandemic and the air blockade, those who find it dangerous or difficult to live in the country can leave it. Political and economic emigration is already growing, and the continuation of this trend in the coming months, and possibly years, is the most reliable forecast that can be given now.

Second, Russia is still behind Lukashenka. It can help not only with new loans, but also with the circumvention of specific sanctions.

For example, if the EU or Lithuania at some stage completely ban the trade of Belarusian potash through their ports, Minsk will have no choice but to build a terminal in the Russian Baltic.

The same will be the situation with oil products: when the European Union stops transporting or buying them, Belarusian gasoline will go either to Russia or through its ports to the European Union under the guise of Russian fuel.

A large-scale reorientation of exports will be costly, time-consuming, and likely to lead to another nasty bargaining with Moscow over its terms. In addition, there are influential lobbyists in Russia, for example Uralkali, who least of all wants Moscow to help Belarusian competitors maintain their share (20% for potash fertilizers) in the world market.

But it is even more important that the Belarusian economy will become dependent on Russia not only as a supplier of resources and the main sales market, but also as an uncontested transit territory for its exports. Forcing Lukashenko to privatize his most delicious state-owned enterprises will become much easier for Moscow. If political, economic and now transport isolation from the West becomes a long-term reality, this could lead to even more fundamental consequences. A country accustomed to feeling like a transit corridor, a trade hub at the crossroads of routes to Europe and Russia, is losing its long-standing geo-economic identity.

It is unlikely that the architects of the sanctions pressure on Lukashenka want such an outcome, but they have no other tools to react to his actions. It is difficult for Western politicians to ignore the most massive repressions in Europe since the turn of the century, especially when Lukashenka persistently does not let himself be forgotten by intercepting a European plane. And he himself cannot just walk away, separating his fate from the fate of the country.

Shimmering chances

If there is a political effect from the sanctions, it will most likely be indirect: not through forcing Lukashenka to make concessions, but through bringing him out of balance. Harsh sanctions provoke him to raise rates and new emotional, often self-destructive retaliatory steps. For example, if one is too actively bombarding Lithuania with migrants, extending this practice to Poland, or starting to let drugs into the European Union, they may decide to terminate the same potash contracts before Minsk has time to prepare for this. Or, on the contrary, fearing economic damage and not receiving sufficient support from Moscow, Lukashenka may start throwing in the other direction and at some stage amnesty political prisoners, weaken repression and thereby give a new impetus to protests.

Another indirect path from Western sanctions to the transit of power in Minsk is the increase in the costs of supporting Lukashenka for Moscow. Western diplomats, such as Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, openly pointed to this argument after the introduction of European sanctions: “Our friends in Moscow are losing more and more money by supporting these guys.”

This logic is based on two controversial assumptions. The first is that Lukashenka’s will to power is so strong that, even when he finds himself at the economic abyss, he will still not fulfill all Moscow’s wishes and will bargain to the last, without giving up his sovereignty.

The second assumption concerns the pragmatism of the Russian authorities: they say, there is a limit after which even Putin, who is keen on geopolitics, will stop feeding Lukashenko, who is so annoying to everyone in Moscow. Skeptics will argue that Russia is ready for any financial and image costs if there is a risk of getting a less anti-Western leader in Minsk than it is now. Both these hypotheses can be confirmed or refuted only by practice. And if in the first case the poorly predictable border of Lukashenka’s stubbornness matters, in the second case much depends on the international background.

The more conflicted the atmosphere between Russia and the West, the more incentives the Kremlin has to spite its enemies to stand to the end in support of its even obstinate satellites. If Moscow and the West manage to launch a new detente, Lukashenka’s main currency today – his ostentatious anti-Westernness – will be devalued in the eyes of the Kremlin. One way or another, it is Lukashenka with his sensible or emotional steps that remains the main driver of the Belarusian crisis and its future resolution.

Due to the fact that the Belarusian regime is extremely personified and hermetic, all external forces – both Russia and the European Union and the United States – are forced, first of all, to create incentives in order to direct Lukashenko’s actions personally in the direction they need. This is a subtle and risky game – a risky one, first of all, for the Belarusian society and statehood. Those who are ready to pay more attention to the Belarusian crisis and formulate their interests so that they look the least possible evil for others will have more chances of success in it.