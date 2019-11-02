Tough decisions might be taken in the coming days: Fazlur Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Addressing his followers on Saturday evening, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that tough decisions might be taken in the coming days.

Talking to a charged crowd, the JUI-F head said that a 126-days long sit-in is not practical for us. He added that marching on ahead to D-Chowk was their own suggestion.

He asked his followers for a promise to obey all instructions that are given to them by the opposition parties, including JUI-F. He said that future goals will be made in unison.

With leaders form other opposition parties by his side, Fazlur Rehman congratulated the crowd. “Nobody could have imagined that you will achieve what you have in three days,” he said.

Talking about the government’s negotiations committee, Maulana said that his party is following the terms of agreement made with the government.

“We are ready to negotiate with the government but they must make clear their constitutional position to us,” Fazlur Rehman said, calling the government “fake” and asking it to first explain its constitutional worth.

Continuing in this vein, the JUI-F leader said that [Prime Minister Imran Khan] is not the country’s ruler. “Governance does not mean that you get to just sit on a chair, if you are a Prime Minister then use the language that Prime Minister’s use. It is being said that the negotiations will be in accordance with the constitution and the law. First correct your constitutional position and resign.”

“Now we will rule this country, we will run it peacefully, we will make its economy progress,” Maulana Fazlur Rehmanpredicted. He said that the march had honored women, and said, “Our women are at home praying for the Azadi March’s success.”

Addressing the criticism that the government has leveled upon the march, Fazlur Rehman said that not just India, but the entire world’s media is watching the march. “We are the real representatives of Kahsmir. [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is very happy that Imran Khan is the Prime Minister here. He is unleashing cruelty upon the Kahsmiris because of Imran Khan.”

Criticizing the country’s foreign relations Fazlur Rehman said that “India is your enemy, Afghanistan is angry and China is disappointed.”

Talking about the economy, he said that the country is being burdened with loans and inflation is at its peak.

Early on Friday morning, the JUI-F led Azadi March reached Islamabad after starting from Karachi earlier this week. The day was dotted with speeches from opposition leaders, including Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and culminated in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s speech in which he gave the government two days to hand over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.