Tourism and leisure industry private equity deals in Q3 2019 total $7.72bn globally

Monitoring Desk

Total tourism & leisure industry private equity deals in Q3 2019 worth $7.72bn were announced globally, according to Global Data’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 14.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 104.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $3.77bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.34bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.34bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q3 2019 was the US with 11 deals, followed by the UK with five and France with three.

In 2019, as of the end of Q3 2019, tourism & leisure private equity deals worth $19.39bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 106.5% year on year.

The top five tourism & leisure industry private equity deals accounted for 93.5% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure private equity deals stood at $7.22bn, against the overall value of $7.72bn recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

Mirae Asset Global Investments’ $5.8bn private equity deal with Anbang Insurance Group

The $489m private equity deal with Dream Cruises Holding by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, TPG Capital Asia and TPG Growth

Queensgate Investments’s $400m private equity deal with Sydell Group and The Yucaipa Companies

The $331.1m private equity deal with Six Nations Rugby by CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS

Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe’s private equity deal with Louis Group for $197.3m.

Courtesy: (traveldailynews.com)