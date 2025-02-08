Tourism booms in Zabul after highway reconstruction

KABUL (TOLONews): Local officials in Zabul say that after the reconstruction of the Kabul-Kandahar highway, the number of domestic tourists visiting the province’s natural attractions has increased.

They say that more than ever, better facilities and conveniences have been provided for tourists.

“Alhamdulillah, security has now been ensured, and with the construction of the Kabul-Kandahar highway, visits to Zabul’s recreational areas have increased, and more facilities for travel and tourism have been made available,” said Zabiullah Jawhar, the spokesperson for Zabul’s security command.

One of Zabul’s most important tourist attractions is the mountainous region of Shinkay, located in the Shinkay district. This area hosts many visitors not only in spring and summer but also in winter.

Some domestic tourists who have visited this area are calling for more tourism-related facilities.

“This is the Shinkay area. Many young people come here in winter for recreation because it is a great place for tourism and relaxation,” said Abdul Halim Ahmadi, a resident of Zabul.

“Now that security has been established, more residents of Zabul are coming to these areas for recreation. But our request is that more services be provided for tourists, such as the construction of shops and restaurants,” stated Ahmadullah Rahmani, another resident of Zabul.

“Most Zabul residents travel to surrounding areas for recreation during the winter season. With security now ensured, Shinkay has also become a popular destination,” stated Mohammad Rahim Jawad, another resident of Zabul.

The snow-covered mountains, vast plains, and historical sites of this area have attracted the attention of many domestic tourists.

Abdul Wasi, who came from Kandahar to visit Zabul’s recreational sites, said: “We have come here from Kandahar. The government should provide more facilities for tourists in this area and establish markets so that visitors from other regions are encouraged to come here.”

“I have also come from Kandahar to Zabul. This mountainous area is a great place for recreation,” said Hikmatullah, another tourist.

In addition to its natural attractions, Zabul also has significant historical sites that attract both domestic and foreign tourists.

Among the attractions are Sahraana, Surghar (Red Mountain), Bala Hisar, Koh-e Bori, and the Qala-e-Shah Alam Khan, which host a large number of visitors each year.