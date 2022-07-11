Tourism Increasing in Bamiyan

KABUL (ToloNews): According to the officials, more than 3,000 tourists visited Bamyan over the past several weeks.

The number of Afghan and foreign tourists to the central province of Bamyan has increased, local officials said.

“There is no problem for tourism. The tourists can see all areas and historic places,” said said Juma Khan, head of the tourism center in Bamyan.

The tourists said that they are happy about the security on the highways.

Bamyan has famous historic places including the Buddha sculptures which have attracted a large number of foreign tourists to Afghanistan.

“It is very enjoyable. Every time you come here, you see new things,” said Latfullah, a tourist.

“We call on the officials of the department of Information and Culture to take good care of it,” said Homayoun, a tourist.

Meanwhile, the head of the provincial department of Information and Culture said that the plans have been laid to maintain the tourism areas.

“We have worked on areas which need repair. We are ready to provide further facilities if possible,” said Saif Rahman Mohammadi, head of the department.