Tourists stuck in Muree’s Patriata chair lifts rescued: ISPR

F.P. Report

MUREE: Pakistan Army has rescued all the tourists, who were stuck in the air after a chair lift wire detached from the pulley due to typhoon in Muree, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

A popular visiting spot in Muree, the elevated chairlifts met with a malfunction resulting in hundreds of getting stuck in the air precariously.

The rescue operation to retrieve and rescue all chair lift riders was completed by the army contingent along with the civil administration, and all the tourists were safely evacuated.

“Army engineers repaired the cable tower to rescue the tourists”, the army’s military wing said.

The Patriata chair lifts in Muree are a main tourist attraction, It is the highest point in the area and the hills stand 7,500 feet above sea level.

In 2017, at least 10 people were killed and two injured when a chairlift cable broke and it plunged into a ravine.

The accident occurred some 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Islamabad in the Charra Pani village in Murree.

Rescue teams had shifted injured persons and the bodies to the hospital.