Toward a people centered digital future

As we look to the future, it’s clear that artificial intelligence will play a central role in shaping our lives and driving economic growth. McKinsey and Company, a global management consulting firm, estimates that Al could generate up to $680 billion for the telecom sector over the next 15-20 years and recent GSMA Intelligence research indicates that 81 percent of surveyed operators are testing generative AI solutions. Arguably the most disruptive technology since the dawn of the internet, Al holds the promise of significantly transforming the world, with both opportunities and risks. That’s why the theme of this year’s World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which will be held between Nov 19 and 22, is critical: Embracing a People-Centered and AI-for-Good Digital Future – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace.

Taking a sustainable and ethical approach toward the technology is crucial given understandable concerns around bias and privacy issues, with Al advancing rapidly across sectors like healthcare, education and environment. The summit provides an essential platform for discussion around the importance of setting a foundation of trust with responsible Al. With these considerations in mind, GSMA, a non-profit industry organization headquartered in London that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, created the Responsible AI Maturity Roadmap. The roadmap aims to guide the telecom sector on the path to adopting Al ethically, prioritizing fairness, transparency and inclusivity. With this framework, we are helping operators use AI responsibly and build public trust while unleashing innovation.

The roadmap helps mobile operators evaluate and strengthen their Al practices to build a foundation of trust and responsibility. Industry leaders like Vodafone, BT, Singtel and Orange have already adopted the roadmap to ensure ethical Al use and alignment with community expectations. China has emerged as a major player in Al, thanks to big investments, strong government support and a booming tech landscape. China’s New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, unveiled by the State Council in 2017, aims to position the country at the forefront of Al innovation by 2030, focusing on areas like smart cities and healthcare.

Companies like China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are making huge strides in Al research and applications, investing significantly in computing and other latest technologies. These advancements are transforming public services, supply chains and healthcare delivery. China’s collaborative approach between universities and businesses is fostering a dynamic environment for Al innovation, resulting in breakthroughs with global implications.

At the WIC Wuzhen Summit, we will also look forward to exploring with experts from China and around the world on how Al and digital tools can enhance productivity and connect markets. Initiatives like GSMA’s Open Gateway, also supported by Chinese telecom operators, link cloud providers and mobile operators through standardized APls, and facilitate seamless connectivity to mobile networks. This integration helps businesses across the digital ecosystem launch new services and mobile apps by accessing the full functionality of 5G networks. By helping enterprises adopt advanced digital tools, we’re paving the way for an inclusive, people-centered digital economy that can support all businesses. Our goal is to create a more connected world, where digital innovation translates into real economic growth and opportunity.

AI large-language models offer substantial potential for Chinese mobile operators, transforming sectors such as government, customer service and healthcare. Operators can drive efficiencies by enhancing customer service personalization and optimizing government services with data-driven insights. Al is not only enhancing user experience but also creating new revenue streams, positioning mobile operators as key players in this intelligent transformation. For example, in manufacturing, AI combined with 5G improves safety management, while in healthcare, it enables faster diagnostics. Moreover, education and tourism stand to benefit as well, with personalized learning and smart visitor experiences.

China’s rapid development in Al highlights the potential impact of well-integrated innovation on communities. From urban planning to rural health, Al solutions are making a meaningful difference. The GSMA’s partnerships in China aim to support more of these outcomes. By working together, we can learn from these initiatives and build a global framework for responsible Al that benefits everyone. The path to a people-centered digital future requires cooperation across borders and sectors, and addressing challenges like the digital divide. Responsible AI requires collective action. I will speak at the WIC Wuzhen Summit about how the digital economy and Al can drive global prosperity. Through open dialogue and knowledge sharing, we can create a digital economy that strengthens businesses while uplifting communities worldwide. Over the coming years, the GSMA will continue to champion Al innovations that foster inclusivity and social impact globally. By uniting around this vision, we can ensure that digital technology benefits all communities, empowering individuals and making a positive difference.