TPL Insurance and UBL partner to introduce installment plans

F.P. Report

KARACHI: TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s first direct insurance company, joins hands with UBL, a leading player in the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan. AnMoU was signed between the two organizations recently, at the UBL Head Office.

The two companies have collaborated to launch ‘Assure Finance’, an insurance premium financing project for mutual customers of TPL Insurance and UBL. In the wake of a 42% reduction in automobile sales in Pakistan, this collaboration aims at providing convenient, affordable and easily accessible Auto Insurance solutions to customers.

Present at the signing ceremony, from TPL Insurance were, Muhammad Aminuddin – Chief Executive Officer, Syed Ather Abbas – Deputy Managing Director, Syed KazimHasan – Chief Operating Officer, Aurangzeb JavedSiddiqui – Head of FIG and Waheedullah Shah – Manager Sales, FIG. Representing UBL were TauqeerMazhar – Group Head Branch Banking, ShaheryarSaeed Khan – Head of Consumer Banking, SharjeelRaza Khan – Head of Consumer Loans and Faheem Ahmed Haleem – Product Manager.

This partnership is in line with TPL Insurance’s pursuit of providing seamless insurance services to customers through its 24/7 call center and digitally integrated insurance solutions.

TPL Insurance is the first insurance company in Pakistan to sell general insurance products directly to the consumer. Since launch in 2005, the company has grown from strength-to-strength, delivering superior and hassle-free Insurance products to individual & corporate clients. TPL Insurance currently provides a complete range of innovative insurance solutions.

Founded in 1959, UBL leads the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan. UBL is deeply embedded across core segments, serving over 5.3 million customers through its network of over 1400+ countrywide branches, more than 1400 ATMs and over 36,000 branchless banking agents.

UBL has presence in three continents. The Bank is a pioneer in branchless banking with its UBL Omni platform. Customers across the world have 24/7 access to the Bank via UBL’s world class Internet Banking.