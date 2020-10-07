TPL Life partners with ICAP to offer health insurance coverage for its members

F.P. Report

KARACHI: TPL Life, a leading InsurTech provider in Pakistan has partnered with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), a prestigious regulating body that promotes, develops and supports Chartered Accountants, to provide Health and Life insurance services to its members.

Following the partnership, TPL Life will provide comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage to ICAP members and their families, as well as Value Added Services like Hospitalization, OPD & Maternity Benefits and an Annual Accidental Coverage.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at the ICAP Head office located in Karachi on 1st September, 2020. Present at the occasion were Faisal Abbasi, CEO, TPL Life, Khalilullah Shaikh, President, ICAP, along with Benevolent Fund Committee members from ICAP and team members from TPL Life.

Commenting on the strategic tie-up, Faisal Abbasi, CEO, TPL Life said,

“This partnership is the outcome of our commitment to continuously innovate and our belief in providing easy access to insurance solutions for diverse customer segments in Pakistan. Our vision, transcends the conventional insurance practices and provides customers with innovative and cutting-edge solutions.

We believe quality insurance products coupled with simple processes are key to increasing health insurance penetration in the country.”

About TPL Life:

TPL Life Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of TPL Corp, which has diversified investments across multiple business segments. TPL Life strives to lead in InsurTech, catering to Pakistan’s Life and Health insurance needs by offering cutting edge Insurance solutions.