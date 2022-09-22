TRA launches review of ceramic tiles from China

F.P. Report

LONDON: The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has today (Thursday 22 September) launched a transition review into anti-dumping measures on ceramic tiles from China.

These measures are among those inherited from the EU system and have been in place for 11 years. The TRA is reviewing them to establish whether they are still suitable for the UK’s needs.

The products in scope of this anti-dumping transition review include glazed and unglazed ceramic flags and paving, hearth or wall tiles, as well as glazed and unglazed ceramic mosaic cubes – all commodity codes in scope are listed in the case’s public file.

The UK imported over £382 million worth of these tiles in 2021, with 1.5% of these imports coming from China. Chinese imports of tiles to the UK currently face duty rates ranging from 14% to 70%.

The period of investigation for this transition review will be 1 July 2021 until 30 June 2022 and the injury period will be 1 July 2018 until 30 June 2022.

Businesses that may be affected by this review (such as importers or exporters of the products or UK producers of similar products) can contribute to the review process by registering their interest in the case on the TRA’s online case platform by 7 October 2022. All new developments in the case will be posted on the TRA’s public file.