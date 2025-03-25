Trade ties strengthened between Afghanistan and China

KABUL (BNA): During a recent meeting, Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Zhou Xing, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Afghanistan, highlighted the critical importance of achieving a balanced trade relationship between their two countries.

In discussions facilitated by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, both parties focused on enhancing Afghanistan’s export capacity to China. Key products identified for export include pine nuts, pomegranates, gemstones, and valuable minerals such as nephrite, onyx, lapis lazuli, and talc.

The meeting also addressed the necessity of streamlining the export process by reducing transit and transportation costs, which could significantly benefit Afghan exporters.

As a positive outcome of the discussions, the two sides agreed to establish a joint working group aimed at improving coordination and facilitating regular meetings to bolster trade relations and increase exports.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade ties and promoting national exports, signaling a proactive approach to enhance economic collaboration between Afghanistan and China.