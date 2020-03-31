Traders demand compensation package

F.P report

LAKKI MARWAT: Local traders have asked the government to announce a financial compensation package and remission of utility bills for them.Talking to this correspondent, a group of traders said that the lockdown imposed by government due to Corona virus threat had badly impacted their business. They feared that food items and other such articles would become decayed if the period of lockdown was further extended.

“I sell fried fish on main bus stand in Lakki city and I had un-fried and fresh fish worth Rs 30000 at my outlet when traders were directed to close their shops due to lockdown”, claimed a worried small trader. He said that he suffered financial loss due to lockdown as the unfired fish would be of no use for him now. Another shopkeeper said that small traders were in a panic about payment of rent of shops and utility bills.

“From where we will arrange money to pay rent of shops to the owners”, he asked, saying that closure of shops and business activities has aggravated the economic condition of small traders in the district. They said that small businessmen were short of financial resources and making both ends meet was becoming a hard nut to crack for them. “Complete or partial lockdown is justified in an area where Corona virus cases have emerged or the government has established quarantine centres for affected or suspected patients”, they maintained, asking the government to reconsider the decision of lockdown in areas which are free from virus prevalence. They also demanded of the government to remit electricity, water and gas bills of small traders and announce a comprehensive compensation package for them.

Meanwhile, the local administration dispersed people and impounded 20 vehicles in Naurang city for violation of Corona virus related guidelines and advisory. Additional AC Aminullah Khan along with police contingent and TMA staffers reached bazaars located along grand trunk road when he learnt about presence of large number people there. A good number of residents were seen unnecessarily wandering in city bazaars while many others had come out of homes to buy essential commodities.

The administration’s official through loudspeaker directed people to disperse and stay indoors. After announcements from TMA’s fire truck people started leaving bazaars for their homes. The additional assistant commissioner also impounded 20 vehicles and forcibly stopped volleyball matches at two different places in Naurang town. He also fined several traders for violation of relevant laws and warned them to avoid hoarding and creating artificial price hike in markets. The tehsil municipal carried out disinfection spray in residential localities of Lakki city to stop spread of COVID-19.

Following the instructions of deputy commissioner Abdul Haseeb the tehsil municipal officer Almar Khan constituted several teams and tasked them to carry out spray in residential areas of urban locality”, said Haji Anwar Khan, head of water supply department. He said that the teams consisting of employees of water supply, sanitation and fire brigade departments had completed the process of cleaning residential localities with chemicals.

“The areas where disinfectant spay was carried out include Mohallah Meenakhel, Mohallah Michenkhel, Bilal town, Mohallah Gul Waliabad, Mohallah Zafrikhel, Mohallah Totiabad, Mohallah Bilalabad, Sheen Bagh chowk, Sabzi Mandi and Tableeghi Markez”, he maintained. The TMA official said that safety of citizens from pandemic was the top priority of municipal administration. “The municipal staffers are fully alert to cope with any situation”, he added and asked people to stay at homes, maintain cleanliness and avoid crown places and public contacts.