Traders observe nationwide shutter down strike against taxes

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Traders are observing a countrywide complete shutter down strike against the government for increasing the sales tax in the federal budget, on Saturday (today).

Earlier, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) had announced a nationwide shutter-down strike from July 13 against the government in several cities of the country for a hike in sales tax in the federal budget.

According to reports, Traders in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar are observing a shutter down strike along with those in Multan and DI Khan.

While talking to media, General Secretary of the APAT Naeem Mir said the business community was united and will observe a shutter-down strike today with full force. “The government was sparing no effort to divide the business community but in vain. “All kinds of business activities will remain closed throughout the country,” he said.

In Lahore, the trader’s alliance will also observe a shutter-down strike however, chemist shops will remain open for business.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said traders were united countywide and will protest against the wrong government policies.

In the tribal region, Steel Mills has been closed since July 1 impacting the livelihood of 10,000 workers.

Traders and businessmen have called a strike against the imposition of 17 per cent sales tax in the tribal districts as well, with as many as 35 steel mills reportedly shut down in the tribal regions. The president of the FATA Steel Mills Association has threatened to protest outside the provincial assembly if the tax is not withdrawn