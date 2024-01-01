Traders observe nationwide strike today against slew of taxes, inflated power bills

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The business community is observing a shutter-down strike across the country against the sales tax and “Tajir Dost Scheme” on the call of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday.

Trade bodies decided to go ahead with their planned strike following a failed meeting with FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Tuesday. The PML-N-led government implemented the Tajir Dost Scheme in April last and issued a notification of revised tax rates which took effect in August.

The opposition parties – the JUI-F and the Awami National Party, and the FPCCI (Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry) have declared their support for the traders’ demands of abolition of the Tajir Dost Scheme and withdrawal of withholding tax.

LAHORE TRADERS DIVIDED

The business community of Lahore seems divided on the issue of strike. Traders of Landa Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Anarkali, Badami Bagh Auto Market, Ferozepur Road and other markets are observing shutter-down strike.

On the other hand, Anjuman-e-Tajran (Naeem Mir Group), Hall Road, Shahdara and the Punjab Retailers Poultry Association have announced that they will keep markets open.

Traders of Rawalpindi also announced the city-wide shutter-down strike against the government schemes.

Rawalpindi Traders Association President Sharjeel Mir announced that all major markets, including Raja Bazaar, and other areas would remain closed on Wednesday. All the market unions have been informed about the decision.

Meanwhile, trade bodies throughout Punjab have decided to join the strike.

SINDH

The traders in Sindh also are observing shutter-down strike. The president of All-Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Sindh announced that businesses would remain closed today.

Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Muhammad Rizwan also supported the JI strike call and said the city would remain closed in protest against the government schemes.

He said the strike could continue indefinitely if their demands were not met.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh asked all its members to fully support the countrywide strike by closing their businesses to force the government to withdraw the Tajir Dost Scheme and reduce high electricity bills and other taxes.

The SITE Association of Industry, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry and the Central Association of Tajran Pakistan also extended support to the traders’ strike. Their leaders urged the government to promptly address the demands of the businessmen.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

The trade bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital Peshawar, have also decided to keep shutters down against the Tajir Dost Scheme and high tax rate. They demanded cut in electricity tariff also.

The trader associations in Battagram have decided to observe complete shutter-down strike against the government.

The traders decided to observe strike in a meeting of various associations on Tuesday. Hotels and drug shops will, however, remain open to facilitate tourists and patients.

BALOCHISTAN

Traders in Balochistan are also on strike on Wednesday against “unjustified” taxes on small retailers.

The decision to observe strike was taken at a joint meeting of trader associations.

Their leader, Ajmal Baloch, condemned the government for imposing new taxes and increasing rates of old taxes.