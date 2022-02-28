Traders urge for simplification of visa issuance to boost up Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the authorities concerned to simplify the visa issuance process to give further boost to the bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The traders called for fully reaping benefits of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that was signed between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

The joint collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia could enhance the share in the billions of dollars International Hilal Food market, they stressed.

These issues have been discussed with Mr Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh, Charge D’ Affairs A.I, High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, during his visit to the Chamber’s house here on Monday. On the occasion, President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad chaired the session.

Besides, the chamber’s senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, former senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive members Naeem Qasmi, Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Zahoor Khan and Ihsanullah, Shams Rahim, Fazal Wahid, Fahad Amin, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Saddar Gul, a large number of traders and industrialists were present during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for further enhancement of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Malaysia. He said the process of Business visa issue should be simplified to ensure timely this visa facility to the community.

He called for taking full benefits of FTA between the two brotherly Islamic countries to bolster mutual economic and trade ties. He stressed that joint collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia could enhance share in the global Hilal Food Market.

While responding to different queries of the SCCI members on the occasion, Mr Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh said his country is keen to boost up trade and economic relationship with Pakistan.

He added the mutual trade volume between the two brotherly Islamic countries has been improving owing to the free trade agreement (FTA) since the last two years.

The diplomat informed that the Malaysian High Commission in Pakistan will soon launch an E-visa [Electronic] issuance facility so the visas would be issued online that can resolve problems of the business community in this regard.

Deddy Faisal said his country has taken pragmatic steps to facilitate foreign investors at every level. He assured they would extend full cooperation for traders and exporters associated with the Honey sector.

Hasnain Khurshid said that there were vast opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The SCCI chief invited the Malaysian businessmen to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He continued that KP is a lucrative destination for foreign investors, which is gate-way for export to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries.

Engr Manzoor Elahi, S Minhajuddin, Ihsanullah, Zahoor Khan and others spoke on the occasion and highlighted the community issues mostly pertaining to visa issue, hurdles in bilateral trade and exports, and others.

Deddy Faisal Salleh fully agreed with SCCI proposals and assured that the business community issues would be resolved in light of these recommendations promptly.