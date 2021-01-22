Traders urge simplification of export procedures, laws

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Trading community has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Customs to simplify the procedures and removal of complicated laws to boost national exports and enhance the regional trade.

The demand was made during an awareness seminar titled ‘Foreign Exchange’ jointly organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here in Chamber House on Friday.

The event was chaired by SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and senior vice president EngrManzoorElahi. Besides, the chamber former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive body members Zahoor Khan, Muhamamd Auranzeb, Khalid Shahzad, Ihsanullah, Imtiaz Ahmad, Saddar Gul, FaizRasool, Shamsul Rahim, Jawad Kazmi, senior officials from State Bank of Pakistan Faizan Umar, Amir Mumtaz, Addl Collector Customs Zakir Khan an official of Soneri Bank Sherhyar Amjad, Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman, traders, exporters and importers attended the seminar at large.

The speakers pointed out the problems being faced by exporters and importers regarding export form [E-Form], export development surcharge, export in US dollar against PKR (Pakistan rupees) and other issues.

The meeting thoroughly held deliberations on aforementioned issues and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution. The participants asked the commercial banks to facilitate the business community regarding export form [E-form] so that it can help to improve bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and rest of the regional countries.

The business community urged the SBP to issue directives to commercial banks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to allow and facilitate them while doing export to Afghanistan and central Asian countries in US dollar against the PKR so that can help to improve the regional trade and Pakistan’s export, besides stabilize the local economy.

Sherbaz Bilour called upon the government, the central bank, customs deptt and other relevant authorities to initiate measures to simplify the complicated laws and regulations to give a boost to regional trade.

The SCCI chief asked the SBP to issue directives to commercial banks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to allow export in US dollars against the Pakistani rupee, which can promote bilateral trade through using legal means and banking channels and improve the country’s export as well as stabilized the local economy.

Earlier, the SBP officials apprised the participants regarding the Foreign Exchange, different rules and regulation relating to exports and goals set in this regard.

On the occasion, SCCI SVP Engr Manzoor Elahi and others also spoke on the occasion and pointed out the bottlenecks that have hindered the bilateral trade with Afghanistan and regional countries and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.