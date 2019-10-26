Traders urge to simplify visa issuance process

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Business community here on Friday urged to simplify visa issuance process to give further boost to bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

The demand was made during a meeting between President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), EngrMaqsood Anwar Pervaiz and MrShenZicheng, Counsellor Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, which held at the chamber house here.

ShahidHussain, Senior Vice President, Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President of the SCCI, members of executive committee, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Sadiq Amin, Ihsanullah, Nisarullah, Shamsul Rahim, AltafBaig, a representative of Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, Mr Zhou, Visa officer FurrukhFarid, NH Kazmi, Hidayat Mohammad, Aurangzeb, SherAfsar and others were present in the meeting.

MrZicheng on the occasion assured the business community that the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will take measures to bring easiness in visas process and will issue visas to members of business community on recommendation of the chamber.

EngrMaqsood Anwar while speaking on the occasion termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – CPEC is a game changer, which will make the Pakistan as centre of economic activities. He said the CPEC will ensure brighter future of Pakistan. He said the mutual trade between Pakistan and China can be further enhanced by launching of joint venture, exchange of business delegation and jointly organizing trade exhibitions.

“KP has the capacity to generate 50,000 megawatts hydel power generation”, SCCI chief. He invited the Chinese investors to make investment in hydel power generation, oil and gas, tourism, gems and jewelry, marble, mine and mineral, honey, pharmaceutical and medical and other potential sectors in K-P and to take full benefits from investment opportunities in the province.

The Chinese diplomat agreed with recommendations of the SCCI president regarding further improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and China and said Chinese investors are keen to make investment in the KP potential sectors. For this purpose, he said they will collaborate with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to further strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries.

In the meeting, a documentary was run, highlighting potentials sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Former president, FaizMohamamdFaizi and members of business community gave various suggestions about simplifying visas process to further enhance mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and China.