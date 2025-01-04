Traditional clothes-making in Badakhshan declines, says artisans

KABUL (TOLOnews): The sewing of Chakman and weaving of Qaqma, traditional dress made with camel hair, wool and silk, ancient crafts in the northern and northeastern provinces of Afghanistan, particularly in Badakhshan, have faced a significant decline.

Artisans in Badakhshan said that while the province once had dozens of active workshops for sewing Chakman and weaving, only one workshop remains today. Ghulam Rabbani Amwaj, an experienced artisan with more than two decades in this profession, said that once dozens of workshops producing traditional clothing were operational in Faizabad city.

However, due to lack of government support and insufficient resources, many of these workshops have been closed.

Nevertheless, he mentioned an increasing interest among people in wearing these traditional winter clothes.

“Unfortunately, in recent times, the necessary facilities have not been provided, and the government has not paid attention. Due to a lack of capital, artisans have been forced to shut down their workshops. But fortunately, the interest of citizens is growing day by day,” said Ghulam Rabbani.

Some of the youth learning the craft in Badakhshan’s only active workshop for sewing Chakman and weaving Qaqma have urged the government and aid organizations to support and revitalize this industry.

“Our request to the government is to develop handicrafts and pay more attention to them, “said Ahmad Farhad, one of the trainees.

“This is an ancient craft and should not be neglected,” said another trainee, Atiqullah.

The Directorate of Industry and Commerce in Badakhshan has also reported efforts to revive traditional handicrafts in the province and assured that steps are being taken in collaboration with aid organizations to preserve this ancient heritage.

“We have asked supporting organizations to focus more on the local handicrafts of Badakhshan to ensure this heritage is preserved,” said Samaruddin Rahmani, Director of Enterprise Affairs of the Department of Industry and Commerce in Badakhshan.

Chakman and Qaqma, winter garments made from camel wool, sheep wool, or silk fabrics, are now sold in Badakhshan’s markets for prices ranging from 4,000 to 30,000 Afghanis. Artisans hope that with increased support, this ancient craft can regain its vitality.