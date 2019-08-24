Traffic accident in Kandahar leaves six dead

KANDAHAR (TOLO News): At least six people were killed, 12 others were wounded in a traffic accident in Kandahar highway on Saturday morning, local officials said.

The incident happened in Maiwand district, the deputy head of provincial Traffic Department, Sardar Mohammad Naseri, said.

He said the incident was due to the damaged roads and recklessness by the driver.

Mr. Naseri said that three women and two children are among those killed in the incident.