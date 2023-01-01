Traffic accidents kills three and injures dozens: Official

KABUL (Agencies): Taliban authorities in eastern Laghman province said at least three people were killed and 20 others were injured in Kabul-Jalalabad high accident.

The head of the traffic department of Laghman province, Mawlavi Habibullah Mubariz in a statement said that three individuals were killed and twenty others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Serkhakan area of Qarghayee district of the province.

The victims were transferred to the provincial hospital for treatment, the health conditions of some of whom are reported critical, the statement said.

In a separate road accident that took place on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in Nerkh district of Maidan Wardak province, one woman died and four others were injured, the Islam Emirate officials said.

Meanwhile, in another incident in the “Lalmeh” area of north Salang, on Kabul-Baghlan road, a vehicle ran over a child and seriously injured him. The victim later died at the hospital due to excessive injuries he sustained, according to local sources.

The increasing number of road accidents in different parts of the country is closely linked to careless driving and failure to abide by traffic rules.

Furthermore, poorly maintained vehicles and cracked roads also play a part in the number of road accidents according to traffic officials.