Traffic accidents leave several people dead in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others wounded in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan on Thursday, officials said.

A traffic accident happened in Kabul-Khost highway in Nader Shah district of Khost province early this morning, provincial police chief confirmed.

Three people were killed and five others including a woman were injured after two Toyota vehicles collided.

The victims were taken to police civilian hospital in the province, the official said.

Provincial police spokesman Adel Haidari blamed drivers for reckless driving and having high speed.

Meanwhile, a separate traffic incident happened in central Ghazni province early this morning.

The second incident happened when a Toyota Corolla vehicle collided with a passenger bus, killing seven people including two women and a child.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.